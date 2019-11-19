A possible wreck is stalling traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 in Nolanville this morning.
Emergency vehicles were responding to the highway near the Paddy Hamilton Road overpass shortly before 8 a.m., and traffic in the eastbound lanes was backed up to the Main Street overpass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.