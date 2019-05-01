A long-awaited traffic circle is now flowing with vehicles in Harker Heights.
The Harker Heights City Council approved the $849,000 contract with TTG Utilities LP to build the roundabout at Heights Drive and Commercial Drive last summer.
However, the council first approved a resolution supporting the project in September 2016. At the time, the cost was estimated at $535,825.
The roundabout was funded by federal grants, state grants and the city.
The two-year delay in the bidding process was partly due to the process of acquiring the right of way from the nearby Walmart, officials said.
The single-lane traffic roundabout at the intersection is intended to promote the flow of traffic and reduce traffic congestion in the area, according to the city.
Landscaping on the project was scheduled for completion this week.
