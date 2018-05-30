Traffic build-up on U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 westbound has cleared from an accident Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to an incident underneath the Jasper Drive overpass, where a vehicle sustained rear-end damage. The vehicle was then towed.
Potential for injuries is currently unknown.
