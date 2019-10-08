Traffic was slow around 9:15 this morning in the westbound lanes of Interstate 14 near the Jasper Road bridge in Killeen after a reported vehicle wreck.
The wreck was a one-vehicle accident, and the scene was clear around 9:25 a.m. The vehicle involved in the accident was towed from the scene.
