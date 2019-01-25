One video and one guest speaker were showcased at Texas Save Our Youth’s sex trafficking forum on Thursday night, both packed with powerful messages for the roughly two dozen people who had come to listen.
The meeting, open to all area residents, began with the Texas Attorney General’s Office video, “Be the One: In the Fight Against Human Trafficking.” In it were stories of courage and victory, as well as useful information for viewers to help others know what to look for and to do in the case of suspected trafficking.
“Human trafficking is modern-day slavery,” according to the video, which lets the viewer know that trafficking can occur anywhere, from big cities to small towns. Also, while men, women and children are all at risk, some groups are more at risk than others. Runaways and children in foster care, victims of physical or sexual abuse, immigrants, impoverished individuals, drug addicts or alcoholics, and those with juvenile or criminal histories are all at higher risk for trafficking.
In the case of a suspected trafficked individual, there are some “red flags” to watch for, according to the attorney general: unexplained injuries; branding or tattoos; hotel keys; rolls of cash; multiple cellphones; refillable gift cards; sexually provocative clothing that is inappropriate for the weather or situation; inability to make decisions without approval; and the claim of an older boyfriend or girlfriend.
Recruitment methods used in trafficking include, but are not limited to: promises of love and acceptance; promises of independence luxury items, or money; meeting of basic needs, such as food, clothing, and shelter; flattery, lies, and manipulation; exploitation of a position of authority; and exploiting a person’s vulnerability or feelings of desperation.
Rena Schroeder got up to speak at the video’s end. The founder of Wings Ministries International, she stated that she had only just told her husband that she, too, is a trafficking survivor.
Schroeder’s said her story began in California, when she was 13, when she raped for the first time. She said when she got away and she got home, she found her mother hadn’t been looking for her, nor had she called the police. “Instead of my mother having the police look for me ... she slapped me in the face and called me a whore.” This, she said, stuck with her, and made it easier for traffickers later in her life.
She found herself a single mother of five in her 30’s, and circumstances found her and her children briefly homeless. They got enough help to move into a small apartment, but not enough to pay for bills or feed or clothe her children adequately. Then someone she knew said they could help, and all she would have to do to is escort some gentlemen to dinner.
“This is how they lured me in,” she said, and things turned decidedly darker.
“If you see a single mom who is hungry, reach out to them. If you see something that isn’t right ... get out your phone.”
The AG’s office offers these tips: pay attention to the people in your community; pay attention to your surroundings; report red flag behaviors; don’t wait to call if you notice something amiss; don’t approach a suspected trafficker yourself; call 911, or if not an emergency, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-3737-888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.