Nolanville’s Train Whistle Jamboree is returning Saturday.
The sixth annual event will be held 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Nolanville City Hall and its surrounding grounds at 101 N. 5th Street.
New this year are the car show, video games (provided by Game Changer) and a pie-eating contest. The contest has two categories — child and adult. There are only 15 total slots available for the contest, which city officials said will be on a first-come-first-served basis. Registration begins at 3:15 p.m.
After the pie-eating contest, there will be a few smaller contests for kids, such as hula hoops and sack races. And after the contests are concluded, the cultural dancing will begin at 4:15 p.m., beginning with the So Poly Polynesian dancers, and followed by Korean dancers at 5 p.m. The dancers will be performing on 5th Street directly in front of City Hall.
There will also be more live music, with band Swanky Digs (a rock dance cover band) performing from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with Steve Franks (who plays country rock) performing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Other activities will include a petting zoo with full-size horses for adults to ride, bounce houses, full-size Jenga, face painting, and caricatures, just to name a few.
The evening will end will a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit https://www.nolanvilleedc.org/train-whistle-jamboree or the city’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NolanvilleTrainWhistleJamboree/
