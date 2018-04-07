On a Saturday morning better suited for indoor activities, hundreds of volunteers participated in the “Don’t Mess with Texas” Trash-Off across the area.
Knit caps, thick gloves, layers of clothes and jackets were well in evidence as men, women and children volunteers braved cold temperatures, gusty winds and misty rain to pick up trash in Harker Heights, Killeen and Copperas Cove.
The Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off is the single largest one-day cleanup event in the state and serves as Texas’s signature event for the Great American Cleanup, the nation’s largest community improvement program.
Also a part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s litter prevention program, the Trash-Off combined with adopt-a-highway groups and local chapters of Keep Texas Beautiful, such as Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful and Keep Killeen Beautiful.
In Killeen, 300 volunteers started the day at the Killeen Community Center, while more than three dozen people assembled in the Copperas Cove Public Library parking lot before dispersing to sites badly in need of attention. Approximately 40 people volunteered in Harker Heights — that city’s first time participating in the annual Trash-Off.
Killeen’s effort had additional sponsorships through the city of Killeen, Killeen Rocks and T-Mobile, which offered donuts and giveaways to the volunteers.
Enid Burgous supervised a group of five boys, ages 5 to 9, in Killeen.
“They did great,” she said. “They were cold, for sure, but then they started getting motivated when they started picking up trash so they did really well.”
“The wind is something horrible,” said Sandra Thomas, one of the volunteers who gathered in the Copperas Cove Public Library parking lot before dispersing to sites around the city.
Thomas was glad she wore nylon trousers to keep out the cold. “I like being outside, but not so much today.”
Some of the adults took advantage of the hot coffee provided by Silvia Rhoads, executive director of Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.
Many of the Cove volunteers were members of the Williams/Ledger Elementary student council and their parents.
“We’re toughing it out,” said Edith Natividad, a paraprofessional and student council advisor for the school, as some of the children huddled together for warmth or waited in their cars.
After dozens of bags were filled with trash, the Killeen volunteers reassembled at the Community Center, where there was a raffle of prizes, hot dogs and burgers. Awards were given to the youngest volunteer and the oldest volunteer. Recognition was also given for the most valuable item picked up and the oddest piece of trash picked up.
Copperas Cove volunteers were treated to a hot dog lunch at Heritage Park when their work was completed. In Harker Heights, volunteers were treated to breakfast before picking up trash.
