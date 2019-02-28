The trial date for a woman accused of hiring someone to kill a Killeen school bus driver was changed from Monday to next month, a court official said on Thursday.
Jo Ann Wilbert, 65, is in the Bell County Jail with a $1 million bond on the capital murder charge, according to jail records.
The trial for Wilbert originally was set to begin on March 4 and has since been changed to April 22 in the 426th Judicial District Court of Judge Fancy Jezek, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Wilbert is accused of hiring Andrew Lenard Hardesty to shoot and kill 64-year-old Christine Watkins on Oct. 20, 2014, in the 1400 block of Pine Drive in Killeen. Watkins was a Killeen Independent School District bus driver, leaving for work the morning she was fatally shot 12 times in front of her husband.
A jury convicted Hardesty of capital murder on Aug. 1, 2018, in the 27th Judicial District Court and he was sentenced to life without parole.
