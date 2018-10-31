If your children plan to go trick-or-treating tonight in hopes of getting a big bag of Halloween candy, make sure to send an umbrella with them, as today's rainfall is not expected to stop until well into the late evening.
"Light shower activity in your area is expected to start between 10 a.m. and noon and then pick up from there," said meteorologist Patricia Sanchez with the National Weather Service Station in Dallas/Fort Worth. "The rain isn't really expected to stop until after 10 p.m."
Sanchez said the Killeen area is expected to receive at least 1 inch to 2 inches of rainfall throughout the day, and that some areas could receive up to 3 inches of rain. Thunderstorms are likely before 4 p.m. today, and they are still possible until 10 p.m. tonight. She also said that hail and wind damage is a possibility, as well.
Sanchez also confirmed that the Killeen area has seen an unusually high amount of rainfall for October this year.
"Since the beginning on the month, you've had 9.87 inches of rain," she said. "Your usual rainfall is 3.37 inches in October."
Temperatures today are expected to reach a high of 74 before quickly falling to 49 degrees tonight. The rest of the week shows sunny skies in the forecast until Sunday, when there is a 30 percent chance of rain.
