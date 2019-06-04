A tropical disturbance is forming in the Gulf of Mexico and it will bring rain to the Killeen area this week.
Rain chances will hit 60% to 70% tonight and percentages will roughly stay the same until Thursday. The area will likely not be hit directly by the disturbance, but the area will see a heavy potential rainfall due to the upper level disturbance, according to the National Weather Service.
As of now, the disturbance has a 40 percent chance of developing in the next 48 hours. If it develops it is being predicted that the Corpus Christi and Houston area will be hit first, according to the weather service.
