A small tropical disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico is predicted to bring rain this weekend to the Killeen area.
The National Weather Service predicts this small disturbance will heighten moisture in the area. Meteorologist Lee Carlaw said the disturbance will pivot into the Central Texas region beginning Saturday.
A low chance of rain, around 20 percent, is slated for Saturday. Chances rise beginning Sunday afternoon into the evening at around 60 percent.
Chances for precipitation could continue as late as Tuesday, beginning to taper off Wednesday.
Carlaw said the highest probability for rain will be in the afternoon over the course of the next few days.
“This is one situation when precipitation is going to blossom in the afternoon, then things taper off into the evening hours,” Carlaw said.
Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of 95 with a low of 74.
Sunday is expected to have a high of 92 and a low of 74.
Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 90 with a low of 72.
Tuesday’s high is expected to be 88 with a low of 72.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is nearly 5 feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is about 2 feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
