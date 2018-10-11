It might be time to break out the sweaters and jackets as much cooler temperatures are expected to reach the area in the early part of next week.
With what is now tropical storm Michael bringing moisture to most of Texas, a strong cold front is projected to push through the area, according to the National Weather Service. While temperatures should remain in the mid- to upper-70s for the weekend, they will most likely not reach the 60s by early next week, with a predicted high for Monday of just 55 degrees.
Michael is also bringing a chance for a wet weekend, with rain chances beginning Friday and including the possibility for some severe storms Saturday evening.
This week, much of the state received rainfall as Michael approached and made landfall. Killeen has seen 1.64 inches of rain since Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The recent rains made a significant impact to the drought that has plagued Texas over the past several months, according to George Bomar, the state meteorologist with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
“It has been severely dented,” Bomar said in a news release. “It is not yet totally vanquished. I would say, based on how September delivered, over half of Texas is already out of a drought, or on the verge of getting out of the drought.”
Bomar reported that approximately one third of the state was in a severe drought at the end of August. That area is now down to just seven percent.
