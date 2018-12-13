JARRELL — A truck driver was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fired a shot at a cashier at the Domino’s Pizza in Jarrell.
Little information was available Thursday morning from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to Domino’s, located at 11810 N. Interstate 35, at about 10:30 a.m. after a truck driver got into an argument with a cashier and reportedly pulled a gun on the cashier. The driver fired one shot at the pavement, and shrapnel from the pavement hit the cashier in the ear. However, he wasn’t injured, spokeswoman Patricia Gutierrez told the Telegram.
The truck driver fled and was pulled over and arrested in Bell County, but Gutierrez didn’t know what agency arrested him or where the arrest happened because she wasn’t briefed yet, she said.
The name of the driver who was arrested won’t be released until 48 hours after the incident — a new internal policy initiated by Sheriff Robert Chody, Gutierrez said.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
