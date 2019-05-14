A heavy-duty wrecker on Tuesday had to pull a pickup truck back to the road after it got stuck in the mud below an Interstate 14 bridge in Nolanville, officials said.
The white 2015 Toyota pickup actually got stuck below the bridge, along Nolan Creek, last Thursday, said Nolanville Police Daniel Porter, but it was not reported to police until Tuesday.
He said a person in a passing 18-wheeler noticed the stuck truck and called authorities.
The pickup was not damaged, the driver drove down the embankment willingly, Porter said, adding the Toyota is registered to a man in Nolanville.
He said police are still trying to determine why the man drove below the bridge.
