A lingering tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will likely continue to pour precipitation over the Killeen area this week, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
While no severe weather is expected, the threat of flash floods could endanger motorists, according to meteorologist Jennifer Dunn. Heavy lightning could also be hazardous, she said.
“We are still watching the track of a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. A lot of the region is saturated in rain right now,” Dunn said. “Once it’s inland, it will likely keep moving.”
Most of Bell County has accumulated just over 3 inches of rain in the past seven days, according to readings taken from Killeen Skylark Airfield. That number could double in the coming days, according to NWS forecasts.
The Texas Drought Monitor still indicates that much of Bell County is still under severe or extreme drought conditions. The heavy rain will likely alleviate those conditions somewhat, Dunn said.
“I would anticipate that it will improve moving forward,” Dunn said.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 88 with a low of 70.
Friday is expected to have a high of 87 and a low of 70.
The high on Saturday is expected to be 87 with a low of 71.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 90 with a low of 73.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is more than 8 feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is more than 5 feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
