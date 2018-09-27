A Texas Department of Transportation project to reconfigure the Interstate 14 frontage roads at Clear Creek Road in Killeen was ongoing Thursday.
The project will construct a westbound to eastbound turnaround bridge “to increase safety by improving turning movements from the frontage road at that location,” according to a TxDOT release.
The work will include building a bridge to span the main lanes of I-14 and the eastbound exit ramp to Clear Creek Road.
The project includes the setting of warning signs and barricades as well as closing the inside left turn lane from the westbound frontage road and the inside eastbound main lane of I-14.
“The westbound frontage road, inside left turn lane at the bridge, will close indefinitely, with the inside eastbound I-14 main lane closed for the duration of the project,” according to TxDOT.
Capital Excavation Co. of Austin, is working on the $4.5 million project.
It is scheduled for completion in late summer 2019, weather permitting, according to TxDOT.
Officials urge motorists to reduce their speed when approaching the work zone, seek an alternate route when possible, be cautious and watch for construction personnel and equipment in the area.
