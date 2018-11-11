In its second year, the annual Special Needs Fair held Friday at Texas A&M University-Central Texas hosted several dozen students, according to fair coordinator Tina Capito.
“The theme of this fair is to provide action, not just information,” Capito said.
Capito is the president and founder of Educated Angels, the group that spearheads the annual event.
Educated Angels is a nonprofit organization that strives to inform the public on special-needs services throughout Central Texas.
The fair was for anyone in the area with a special-needs child 0-22 years old. Local, state and city organizations and businesses that provide services hosted a variety of workshops.
Additionally, information booths and help registering for services was made available on-site and by appointments.
Free parent/educator sessions — including “Mindfulness to Redirect Problematic Behaviors,” and “Assistive Technology” — were also available.
Capito said she urges parents to be proactive in ensuring their children have long-term care. For instance, housing for those with special needs can sometimes take up to 15 years of being on a waitlist in the state of Texas, she said.
“It’s important to begin early to make sure your kids have what they need,” Capito said.
Turnout for this year’s fair was notably up from the first year, according to Capito.
University spokeswoman Karen Clos said the university allowed the event to be held on campus free of charge.
“We enjoy bringing people in and bringing together those in the community,” Clos said.
Go to www.educatedangels.org for more information on the nonprofit.
