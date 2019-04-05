Two people accused of hit-and-run accidents, in separate and unrelated incidents, each reached a plea agreement with the state, a court official said.
Richard Anthony Salinas, 37, of Nolanville, and Lavonne R. Roberson, 38, of Killeen, each pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony offense of “accident involving injury — failure to stop and render aid,” said First Assistant District Attorney Paul McWilliams.
Salinas
On Thursday, in the 27th Judicial District Court, Salinas was sentenced to 10 years in prison, probated for 10 years, McWilliams said.
He pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a person in Harker Heights in 2016, according to the arrest affidavit.
Heights police used DNA evidence to connect the hit-and-run victim to the SUV of the suspect in order to make an arrest.
Police arrested Salinas at his home in March of 2018. When police asked him why there was damage to the front end of his SUV, Salinas said he hit a deer while driving on Farm-to-Market 2410.
At the scene of the accident in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway, officers found seven pieces of broken plastic they believed came from the car that hit Parker Lepornin-Vasquez, the victim.
During the investigation, an officer found a dark colored GMC Acadia — driven by Salinas — that matched the description of the car involved in the hit-and-run, according to the police. The officer followed Salinas to his home in Nolanville, and questioned him.
Later during the investigation, police talked to a man who told officers Salinas asked him to say he was at his home around the time of the accident, according to the affidavit.
Roberson
In the same courtroom on Thursday, Roberson pleaded guilty to the charge with an open plea and sentencing is set for May 28, McWilliams said.
She was indicted in February after police said she injured a 15-year-old girl with (Roberson’s) car.
On Aug. 14, 2018, a Killeen police officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of Cedarhill Drive regarding an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian who was being treated by emergency medical services, according to the arrest affidavit.
A 15-year-old girl told police “that while she was standing at the open back passenger door on the driver’s side of a motor vehicle being driven by (Roberson), Roberson placed the vehicle into reverse, struck (the girl) with the vehicle, then drove away,” the affidavit states.
Police said the girl lost consciousness when she hit her head on the ground as well as sustaining injuries to her hand and arm.
A passenger in the car with Roberson told police that she told Roberson “that she had hit someone...because someone was on the ground...” and asked her to call police but that Roberson continued to drive to work and did not return to the scene of the accident.
Roberson told police that she thought the girl was clear of the vehicle when she drove away.
People are required by Texas law to stop at the scene, or as close as possible, or immediately return to the scene and then remain at the scene, according to the Texas Transportation Code, Chapter 550.
