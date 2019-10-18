Blood Drive 1

The Carter BloodCare bus awaits blood donors in the parking lot of H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove in June 2019. The blood center is having two blood drives in Killeen next week.

 File photo

Two Carter BloodCare blood drives are scheduled in Killeen next week, according to a news release by the blood center.

Chick-fil-A, 1402 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen, is hosting a drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Lauren Vaughan at 254-680-5473, extension 501.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.