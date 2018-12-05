Just two days remain for early voting in the runoff election for Copperas Cove mayor.
Incumbent Mayor Frank Seffrood and challenger Azeita Taylor are in a runoff after neither received a majority of the vote Nov. 6.
On Wednesday, 90 people voted at the polls, bringing the total for the week to 285 in-person voters.
Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 210 S. First St. in Copperas Cove.
Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.