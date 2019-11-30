disturbance

Killeen police cars are seen on Sand Dollar Drive in Killeen after responding to a disturbance call.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Killeen police responded to a disturbance call in the 4300 block of Sand Dollar Drive in Killeen around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Killeen Police Department Cmdr. Ronnie Supak said the call involved two juveniles having a dispute with a neighbor. Supak said there was talk of a possible weapon involved, but responding officers have not located one. At the scene, police detained two males.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.