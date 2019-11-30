Killeen police responded to a disturbance call in the 4300 block of Sand Dollar Drive in Killeen around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Killeen Police Department Cmdr. Ronnie Supak said the call involved two juveniles having a dispute with a neighbor. Supak said there was talk of a possible weapon involved, but responding officers have not located one. At the scene, police detained two males.
Two detained after disturbance call
Thaddeus Imerman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Killeen high schools receive failing grades in latest scores
- Lots of motorcycles expected to roll through Temple, Killeen, Cove, Lampasas
- Former ‘Iron Chef America’ contestant opens new Killeen restaurant
- Killeen police ask for new information in 2017 shooting
- 55 pigs removed from Killeen home, some have died
- Killeen church gives away food for thousands
- Three men indicted on unrelated child sex felonies
- New business coming to Killeen
- 6 men arrested in Copperas Cove online sex sting operation
- ‘Ironhorse’ soldiers take each other on in sports, games and fun
Images
Commented
- Man accused of aggravated robbery in Killeen (2)
- Killeen police identify 19-year-old killed on Old FM 440 (2)
- Annual BLORA Nature in Lights returns this weekend (1)
- Cove reader responds to letter, asks where is Democrats' shame? (1)
- Angelica Marie Hardin (1)
- Killeen church gives away food for thousands (1)
- Boil-water notice issued in Nolanville (1)
- Meth discovered on suspect being arrested for meth possession (1)
Featured Businesses
The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas Your choice for flooring in Central Texas! Your flooring is more than just the surface you walk on – it's an integral part of your home. With over 35 years of flooring experience, The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas has the resources and knowled…
Experience the difference at one of Well’s Laundry’s 5 convenient locations in Central Texas. The following are a few reasons why you should visit a Wells Laundry, TODAY. SAVE TIME & MONEY LARGE CAPACITY WASHERS & DRYERS Safe & Comfortable Air Conditioned Locations O…
- cpovoa
-
We Are a One Stop Shop for All of Your Web and Digital Needs! From responsive web design optimized for mobile viewing, to SEO and keyword research strategies; we will help you reach any digital marketing goal that you have for your business. We stay up to date on the latest trends to ma…
We are a full service Real Estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of Real Estate in the state of Texas. We are a full-service real estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of real estate in the state of Texas. Click here…
- demouser, kcarmona11, jwcclayton
-
- 0
Established in 1974, the Jim Wright Company "JWC" has grown into the largest full service Rental and Property Management Company in the Fort Hood Area. We serve the needs of over 2,000 tenants and property owners each year with the majority of our customers being military. In addition, we pr…
American Dollar Saver is a weekly classified and display ad publication distributed for free in over 350 locations in Central Texas. About American Dollar Saver Available every Thursday in various LOCATIONS and communities around Central Texas Auctions Coupons Donations E…
- Staff Report, donnasypion
-
Here at KDH Printing we help people every day create beautiful products that promote their business at an affordable price. We make sure to provide high-quality print products and services. Our core products include: Business Cards Letterheads Posters Logos Books Cups Bags Email Blasts F…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.