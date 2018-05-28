After their vehicle crashed into a pole Monday afternoon, two people were transported to a local hospital.
Police and fire crews responded to the accident at East Beeline Road and Indian Trail shortly after noon, according to media reports.
The vehicle had hit a pole in the Subway parking lot, officers found, with a man and a woman inside.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
Neither Harker Heights police or fire departments could be reached for additional information.
The accident remains under investigation.
