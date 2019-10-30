Two Killeen city employees have been named as finalists to become the next city attorney in Temple.

After almost three months of searching, Temple city officials confirmed the search has narrowed down the choices to three choices. The approval of a candidate can come as early as the next Temple City Council meeting on Nov. 7.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

