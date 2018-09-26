Two Killeen City Council members will be hosting public forums Thursday night on two separate topics, the city residents are encouraged to attend.
Councilman Steve Harris will host a question-and-answer session on sewer line repairs in the city from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. The meeting is designed to allow residents to ask questions and offer concerns and suggestions for a possible city ordinance for repairs.
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming will be hosting a neighborhood watch meeting Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at a local church. Guest speaker Tammy Mosley is the crime prevention coordinator with the Killeen Police Department and she will be at Simmonsville Baptist Church to discuss her job with guests. The church is located at 509 S. 42nd St.
