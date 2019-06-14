Two nonprofits — Project: Spread a Lil Love and Helping Homeless in Killeen — are on hand to help the homeless.
Helping Homeless in Killeen is a ministry with the Anointed Christian Church, located in downtown Killeen.
According to the church’s website, “the Helping Homeless In Killeen ministry focuses on meeting the nutritional, clothing, and spiritual needs of the community.”
The organization also serves breakfast and lunch to the needy.
Clarissa Trevino, founder of Project: Spread a Lil Love is asking the public to donate hygiene products, food and clothing.
“We’ve worked with Helping Homeless before many times but felt there is a need now more than ever,” Trevino said. Trevino said the organization will be collecting donated items through June 18 and will then deliver it to Helping Homeless in Killeen the following day.
Any questions are to be directed to projectspreadalillove@gmail.com. Donations can be drop off at 1106-A Conner Court in Killeen.
One business held a benefit to help with the Friends In Crisis shelter, Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge on June 5.
Dana Smith, the club’s general manager, said staff heard about the shelter’s funding issues through the Herald and social media.
“We have helped out with the community before including feeding the homeless. We saw a need with the shelter and we wanted to help,” she said in a previous interview with the Herald.
The show had more than 12 comics on its roster and proceeds will benefit the Friends In Crisis homeless shelter. Smith told the Herald the show raised $395.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.