The organization known as Texas Save Our Youth had two events slated to be held in the month of January, which is also National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
The first event was a mock funeral service, originally scheduled for Jan. 19. This will now be combined with the second event, the sex trafficking forum, to be held on Jan. 24. Both will still be held at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“It has been decided that it was easier to combine the funeral and the forum,” said Killeen City Councilwoman Shirley Fleming, who is one of the organizers for the event.
The mock funeral will be held first; in it, Fleming said, “We’ll bury sex trafficking. “This is a different way to educate the community, through role-playing,” Fleming said. “We’re trying to show in different ways how trafficking occurs from beginning to end.”
Afterward, the forum will be held. Guest speakers will include Blanca Ortiz, Family Violence Unity case manager from Aware Central Texas, who will be talking about her program; and Rena Schroeder.
“Rena lost two daughters to trafficking, and she’s coming to tell her story,” Fleming said.
The event is free and open to the public.
