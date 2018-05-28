1. Yes. They’re unwanted, especially if they are attack pieces or have a negative tone.

2. Yes. One or two from a candidate is fine, but repeated mailers are aggravating.

3. No. Sometimes flyers are helpful in defining a candidate’s positions on the issues.

4. No. Campaign mailers are part of the process. Toss them out if you don’t like them.

5. Unsure. It depends on the nature of what is being sent out to voters.

Vote

View Results