Two public hearings to extend the Lampasas boundary limits will be held on Nov. 13 and 26 in city council meetings.
Starting at 7 p.m. those evenings, residents will discuss adding 4.03 acres of land referred to as the James Easley Survey, Abstract No. 185.
"All persons interested in the above proposed voluntary annexation of the sparsely occupied area, are invited to attend and shall have the right to appear before the City Council and be heard," a public notice from Lampasas reads.
Lampasas City Council will meet at 405 S. Main St.
