Two teenage boys died in a one-vehicle car accident over the weekend near Gatesville, according to media reports and a GoFundMe page for one of the boys.
The family of Kyle Tennison, 16, set up GoFundMe pages to help pay for funeral expenses. Ethan Sandell was killed in the accident along with Tennison.
A third boy was sent to the hospital after the accident, according to media reports.
"Kyle just turned 16 in January and I gave him his first car last week and he was to get his driver's license next month," said Kyle's father, Jimmy Tennison, on GoFundMe.
Media reports indicate the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday on Cedar Ridge Road.
As of Monday morning, people had donated almost $4,000 to Tennison's page.
The Herald is working to find out more about this accident.
