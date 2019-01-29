Copperas Cove residents will have two opportunities day-after-day to voice their opinions regarding capital improvement.
The first town hall will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Technology Center at 508 S. 2nd Street.
According to the agenda item, the meeting will allow the city to “obtain public feedback on Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) and discuss what type of projects citizens would like to see funded.”
No further details were provided by the city Tuesday.
The next day, 6 p.m. Feb. 12, at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, the Texas Department of Transportation will present planned improvements to U.S. Business 190 from Avenue D to Constitution Drive.
An original plan proposed a lane reduction from Constitution Drive to Avenue D, down from three lanes to two lanes in each direction. Following criticism from both residents and councilmen, new plans include no lane reductions, but at the cost of a narrower sidewalk.
Officials will aim to collect public comment on the proposal, according to the meeting's agenda.
The civic center is located 1206 W. Avenue B.
