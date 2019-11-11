A two-vehicle accident on Interstate 14 near the Rosewood Drive intersection shortly after 9 a.m. left the westbound lanes closed from Knights Way to Rosewood as Killeen police officers waited for the vehicle to be cleared.
An officer at the scene said the accident occurred when one of the vehicles, a four-door sedan, attempted to change lanes and hit the second vehicle, also a four-door sedan. The accident spun at least one of the vehicles around so that it was facing east down the westbound lanes. Both drivers sustained only minor injuries in the accident, according to the officer.
