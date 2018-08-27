A stretch of Fort Hood Street between Rancier Avenue and Interstate 14 will see a facelift as part of an $800,000 state pavement overlay project.
On Friday, Texas Department of Transportation-contracted crews began setting barriers and warning signs for the project, which will apply an asphalt overlay to around 1.5 miles of Fort Hood Street/State Highway 195.
According to TxDOT, work will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with a scheduled completion date in late summer, weather permitting.
The project is being undertaken by Lone Star Paving Company, of Austin.
Signage warning of road work and temporary lane closures are posted, the department said. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures and temporary delays within the project area.
TxDOT cautions motorists to be alert for construction personnel and equipment in the work areas.
