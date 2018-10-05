The Texas Department of Transportation will begin the milling process for a project involving Fort Hood Street in Killeen next Monday, according to a press release.
The project began Aug. 24. So far, curb and drainage structures have been completed. Crews will now be applying a concrete overlay to about 1.5-miles of Fort Hood Street (State Highway 195) between Rancier Avenue ( Farm-to-Market 439) and Interstate 14/U.S. 190.
Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“The two-month long project, hampered by material and weather issues, is scheduled for completion by late fall, weather permitting,” TxDOT said in the release.
Signage warning of road work and temporary lane closures are posted. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures and temporary delays within the project area. TxDOT cautions motorists to be alert for construction personnel and equipment in the work areas.
The project is being undertaken by Lone Star Paving Company of Austin for about $800,000.
