The Texas Department of Transportation will begin a $3.4 million asphalt overlay project on State Highway 195 leading south of Killeen next year — smoothing out the bumpy drive to the Williamson County line.
According to TxDOT spokesman Ken Roberts, the project will include resurfacing of 12 miles of highway from Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen to the county line north of Florence.
The project, scheduled to begin in May 2019, will also include the construction of new turnarounds under the Stan Schlueter bridge at 195.
State Highway 195, which stretches all the way north to Fort Hood’s east gate, is also the site of another $800,000 repaving project between Interstate 14 and Rancier Avenue that has seen multiple delays since its start in early October.
As of Thursday, the repaving has been completed on that section of road, but lane markings have not yet been installed.
In addition, TxDOT is currently heading a $4.5 million project that will add a westbound to eastbound turnaround bridge on I-14 and Clear Creek Road.
The work will include building a bridge to span the main lanes of I-14 and the eastbound exit ramp to Clear Creek Road.
The project includes the setting of warning signs and barricades as well as closing the inside left turn lane from the westbound frontage road and the inside eastbound main lane of I-14.
“The westbound frontage road, inside left turn lane at the bridge, will close indefinitely, with the inside eastbound I-14 main lane closed for the duration of the project,” according to TxDOT.
That project is scheduled for completion in late summer 2019, weather permitting, according to TxDOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.