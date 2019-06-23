Several dozen Killeen residents made their ways to Tyku Bistro and Catering in downtown Killeen on Sunday for an afternoon of good music and good food, as the restaurant was hosting local musician Jarin Cole — otherwise known as JC Stringz — for a free musical event.
“It’s nice to be able to do stuff like this in the community,” Cole said. “The get to host a fun event for the community, and I enjoy getting to play in front of a crowd.”
Cole was performing a variety of songs from 3 to 5 p.m., from rhythm and blues music to instrumental versions of current Top 40 hits. Restaurant owner Phil Smith said she was happy to hold an event like this for the community.
“The community has really been responding nicely to the events we have been doing,” Smith said. “It has been nice to help in the revitalization of the downtown area.”
Attendees at the event were also happy to experience a local musician at a Killeen business.
“I think it is good for the community to be able to do something like this locally,” Deborah Hocutt said.
Deborah’s husband Sean agreed.
“My wife and I have gone to events like this before with a live musician playing at a nice restaurant, and we said at the time that Killeen needed something like that,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to sit back and relax on a Sunday and just listen to music.
“People here need businesses to offer more events like this to bring something positive to the area.”
Smith said the restaurant plans to host local musicians every Sunday in order to add to the number of special events going on in downtown Killeen.
“We’ve been trying to do things like this to give back to the community as much as we can,” Smith said.
Tyku Bistro and Catering is located at 224 E. Ave. D in Killeen.
