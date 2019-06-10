COPPERAS COVE — U-Haul Company of North Austin is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents in Copperas Cove and surrounding areas impacted by Sunday’s severe weather.
According to Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young, officials from the National Weather Service Field office in Fort Worth on Monday toured the area affected by the storm. Meteorologist Tom Bradshaw determined the storm met the criteria to be classified as an EF2 tornado, with peak wind speeds of approximately 115 mph.
There were 198 properties damaged by the storm, but no injuries were reported, Young said.
“Some of our neighbors are still assessing the damage,” stated Matthew McMillan, U-Haul Company of North Austin president. “There is debris everywhere. The impact has created a need for self-storage as residents go through the clean-up process. We want to help by offering people a secure place to bring their belongings.”
In a release about tornado recovery, U-Haul Company of North Austin stated that “U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.”
Those affected by the storm seeking additional information or needing to arrange for the 30 days free self-storage are asked to contact the nearest U-Haul participating facility. The two participating facilites in Cove are located at 2711 E. Business 190 and 1091 West Highway 190. For questions or requests, call 254-542-8088.
