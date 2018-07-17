COPPERAS COVE — The fate of the main highway running through Copperas Cove remains uncertain.
Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah provided an update to City Council members Tuesday evening on the controversial Business U.S. 190 Highway median and sidewalk project, which would change the face of the highway. Dozens of troubled residents appeared for the meeting.
The Business 190 project, which spans from Avenue D to South Farm-to-Market 116, would change the highway as it passes through the city. The current configuration of three lanes in both directions with a center turn lane would be changed to two lanes in each direction with a median and periodic turn lanes, sidewalks and bike lanes.
If preliminary dates hold, construction could start in spring 2020 and be completed by summer 2021.
Certain aspects of that project, however, could change.
Haverlah said the main concern he’s heard from citizens regarding the project relates to the reduction in lanes. Inspired by the desire of councilmen and concerned residents, the interim city manager asked engineers with the Texas Department of Transportation whether the city can amend the project, as it is currently funded.
The city of Copperas Cove was awarded $10 million from KTMPO in 2017, which includes a 20 percent match ($2 million) from TxDOT. The project also includes a $420,000 landscaping feature funded by the Governor’s Community Achievement Award.
Cove has spent more than $721,000 toward the preliminary design. The city is required to pay more than $1 million for the design process.
Haverlah said retaining three lanes in each direction is possible, but only by compromising the sidewalk, according to TxDOT. The 10-foot sidewalk would be reduced to 6 feet, and would only allow pedestrians, not cyclists.
Bike lanes with signage and painted lines on the road would be included in this revision.
Cove Council would have to approve a resolution to adjust TxDOT’s contract, which would then be returned to the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization (KTMPO).
As to what would happen next, Haverlah said KTMPO officials told him they “don’t know how it would work, because something like that has never happened.”
A date for a vote on whether to continue or drop the project could be decided upon Aug. 7, per the request of Councilman Jay Manning.
Councilman Marc Payne requested to see a rudimentary mock-up from engineers with Haverlah’s requested changes.
Cove Council’s review of the 190 project was preceded with four residents expressing disdain for the project during the public forum portion of the meeting. Silvia Rhodes and Liz Sherman of Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful advocated for the project.
Haverlah said he hopes the project still proceeds as planned, but conceded that a compromise could address the concerns of both residents and council.
