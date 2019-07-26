U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, will have knee replacement surgery on Monday, his office announced in a release on Friday.
“After decades of running around the great state of Texas, traversing thousands of miles across Bell and Williamson Counties as your representative, and coaching countless hours of little league practice as a father and grandfather, there is no choice but to upgrade to bionic knees that can keep up with me,” Carter said in the release. “With the exceptional care of the doctors and nurses at Baylor Scott & White, I’ll be back to work in Texas’ 31st Congressional District in no time. I look forward to a smooth recovery and returning full speed ahead to bring more Texas to Washington.”
