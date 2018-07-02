BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced the creation of a new college in its academic structure: the Mayborn College of Health Sciences.
The university has named the new college in honor of Sue Mayborn, editor and publisher of Frank Mayborn Enterprises, which owns the Killeen Daily Herald and Temple Daily Telegram.
“It is altogether fitting that we name our new College of Health Sciences in honor of Sue Mayborn,” Dr. Randy O’Rear, UMHB president, said in a news release. “Sue shares our commitment to educational excellence, and she has played an important role in the expansion of our health care education programs at UMHB.”
In 1988, Mrs. Mayborn established the Frank W. Mayborn Chair of Arts and Sciences at UMHB. She was awarded an honorary doctorate of humanities by UMHB in 1991, in recognition of her dedication to the university and her commitment and volunteer efforts in Bell County and the state of Texas.
Her partnerships with UMHB over the years have included the construction of the Frank & Sue Mayborn Campus Center, the Isabelle Rutherford Meyer Nursing Education Center and the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, as well as the establishment of endowed scholarships for students.
“Sue served as a member of our board of trustees from 2008 through 2016, and her vision, leadership and philanthropy have not only provided essential support to our university but have also inspired others to follow in her footsteps,” O’Rear said. “She is a person who uses her abilities to change people’s lives for the better, which makes her a wonderful role model for our students, particularly those who seek to help others through a career in healthcare. This is another reason why we are proud that this new college will carry Sue’s name.”
The Mayborn College of Health Sciences will include three schools, each with its own dean, the release said. Coordinating the efforts of the college as a whole will be Dr. Colin Wilborn, who has been promoted to the new position of executive dean of the Mayborn College of Health Sciences.
“Over the last decade, there has been a steady increase in demand for highly trained nurses, occupational and physical therapists, physician assistants, and counselors, and UMHB has responded with the expansion and addition of outstanding degree programs in these fields,” Dr. John Vassar, university provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said in the news release.
“In the health care industry, professionals have found that they can best meet the needs of their patients when members of the various health science professions work together collaboratively in teams,” Vassar said. “Knowing that collaboration and teamwork can best be achieved if their practice begins early, educators are rapidly adopting a learning model where students from different professions engage in interactive learning with each other. With this in mind, we have decided to bring our health science programs together into a single college where shared resources can enhance the learning experiences of the students.”
The Mayborn College of Health Sciences will include a variety of health-related degree programs, organized into three schools: The Scott & White School of Nursing, the School of Exercise and Sport Science, and the School of Health Professions.
The Scott & White School of Nursing will offer both the undergraduate Bachelor of Science in Nursing and graduate degrees at the master’s and doctoral levels. Dr. Sharon Souter is UMHB’s outstanding dean of nursing, and the school is housed in the technologically advanced Isabelle Rutherford Meyer Nursing Education Center.
The new School of Exercise and Sport Science (EXSS) is housed in the Mayborn Campus Center.
Dr. Cliffa Foster is the dean. She joined the university as an assistant professor and women’s basketball coach in 1989 and has held a series of leadership roles in the years since, most recently as associate dean for EXSS in the College of Education.
The School of Exercise and Sport Science offers five undergraduate degrees in exercise and sport science specialties as well as two master’s-level degrees.
The School of Health Professions includes three graduate degree programs: the Doctor of Physical Therapy program (Dr. Barbara Gresham, director), the Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program (Dr. Giulianne Krug, director), and the Master of Arts in Counseling (Dr. Dan Williamson, director).
A fourth graduate program will be added to the school when a new Master of Science in Physician Assistant degree program is launched in Spring 2021. The School of Health Professions is housed in Hardy Hall, which has undergone renovation and expansion to provide state-of-the-art classrooms, laboratories, and faculty offices for the programs. A dean for the new school will be selected at a future date, the release said.
“The unification of these outstanding programs into a single college marks the emergence of UMHB as a leader in Christian health care education, dedicated to meeting the need for highly trained, compassionate caregivers at all levels of the healthcare system,” O’Rear said. “We expect the Mayborn College of Health Sciences quickly to become known as the source of the finest health care professionals to be found.
“It is going to be exciting to watch that happen!”
