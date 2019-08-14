An unaccompanied veteran burial for Grady Cuffy Ivey will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Ivey served in the United States Air Force and no family members are expected to attend the funeral, according to the Texas Veterans Land Board.
Ivey was born June 17, 1931, and served in the Air Force from Jan. 10, 1955, to April 27, 1955.
