100th Unaccompanied Veteran Burial

Sgt. Hardcastle took a special pride in folding the flag of the 100th unaccompanied veteran at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

An unaccompanied veteran burial for Grady Cuffy Ivey will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Ivey served in the United States Air Force and no family members are expected to attend the funeral, according to the Texas Veterans Land Board.

Ivey was born June 17, 1931, and served in the Air Force from Jan. 10, 1955, to April 27, 1955.

