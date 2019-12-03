unaccompanied veteran

In this file photo from March, Sgt. Hardcastle took a special pride in folding the flag of the 100th unaccompanied veteran at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

 File photo

Central Texas residents are invited to attend the burial of William Thomas Warren, a veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Coast Guard, at 11 a.m. Dec. 11, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, in Killeen.

An unaccompanied veteran burial means that no family members are expected to attend.

