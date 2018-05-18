A decrease in the unemployment rate for the Killeen-Temple metro job market to 3.8 percent in April means fewer than 7,000 members of the local civilian labor force are without jobs, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
The unemployment rate is a 0.2 percent decrease from the same time last year.
The commission reported a total civilian labor force of 178,400 in the metro area in April, up 3,000 from April 2017.
The overall Texas economy expanded for the 22nd consecutive month. More than 39,600 seasonally adjusted non-farm jobs were added in April.
Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.1 percent, up from 4 percent in March. Annual employment growth for Texas was 2.7 percent.
“Texas employers continue to boost the impressive Texas economy by adding 39,600 jobs in April and 332,300 jobs over the year,” said TWC Chairman Andres Alcantar. “Our state’s ongoing trajectory of success is linked to the innovation and competitiveness of employers in a range of industries providing workers more opportunities to demonstrate their world-class skills.”
According to the release, the “manufacturing industry recorded the largest private-industry employment gain over the month with 8,600 jobs added."
Professional and Business Services employment grew by 7,500 jobs in April, followed by Education and Health Services with 6,200 jobs, the commission reported.
“Texas employers added 327,500 jobs over the past year, making our state’s annual private-sector employment growth 3.2 percent for April, up from 2.9 percent in March,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs. “It’s no surprise that CEOs ranked the Lone Star State as the Best State for Business for the 14th consecutive year in a row. These numbers are a testament to the perseverance and resilience of our Texas employers and the diversity of our Texas economy.”
