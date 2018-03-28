Two people were indicted on unrelated murder charges by the Bell County grand jury on Wednesday.
Parish Dionte Young, 25, of Killeen was indicted in connection to the shooting death of Larry James Sterling on Feb. 10 in Harker Heights. In a separate case, Jason Ricardo Baez was indicted on a charge of murder, after police said he shot and killed Lamar Marcell Roberson, 32, in Killeen on March 1.
On Feb. 10, police found a man laying in the middle of West Beeline Lane in Harker Heights not breathing with a gunshot wound in his neck, according to a news release. Officers began CPR, but quickly realized that he had multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The man died on scene.
HHPD identified the victim of the shooting as Sterling, a 35-year-old man from Killeen. Sterling’s girlfriend told police that he went out with a friend to shoot some pool. She called him at 2 a.m., and told police that Sterling sounded angry on the phone. That was the last time she spoke to him, according to an affidavit for arrest.
The friend that was with Sterling that night told police that the two of them had been together at several different clubs throughout the night before they were kicked out of R&B Karaoke in Killeen. Sterling and Young were riding in a car together when they began to argue, according to the affidavit. Sterling punched Young while they were both in the car, then punched him again through an open car window after he got out of the car, police said.
After he punched Young a second time, Young shot him through the rolled down car window, police said. Young then pointed the gun at the driver of the car, and demanded that he drive away, police said.
In the shooting death case of Roberson in Killeen, police arrived at the 1200 block of Franz Drive to see a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, according Baez's arrest affidavit. The victim, who was identified as Roberson, 32, of Killeen, was brought to Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood by ambulance in critical condition.
The shooting happened after an altercation between Baez and Roberson, police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.
After police arrived on scene, officers elsewhere located a car on Rancier Avenue that matched the description of a vehicle witnesses said might have been involved in the shooting, Miramontez said. Officers tried to pull the driver over, but he failed to comply, and a chase ensued, reaching speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour, according to Baez's arrest affidavit.
The car eventually came to a stop, and Baez was detained by police, according to Miramontez.
After detaining Baez, officers followed the tire tracks from his vehicle, finding a gun case which contained a .45 caliber Hi-Point semi-automatic pistol, according to the arrest affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday were:
Juan Luis DeLeon, 21, of Killeen on a charge of accident involving serious bodily injury.
Donald Ray Mitchell, 60, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Andrew Brian Schyra, 24, of Killeen on a charge of possession of marijuana, 5 pounds or less.
Morgan Ashley Boase-Kruse, 25, of Killeen on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Antoine Emel McWhorter, 36, of Killeen on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Charles William Cooper Green, 23, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Alan Ray Baker, 37, of Killeen on one charge of arson and another charge of evading arrest with a vehicle. Baker was charged as a repeat offender.
Randy Joseph Ely Jr., 20, of Killeen on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Justin Noel Figueroa Vazquez, 21, of Killeen on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle with a deadly weapon.
Jefery Dean Carlisle, 48, of Nolanville on a charge of unlawful of metal or body armor by a felon.
Charles Edward McElveen, 36, of Killeen on a charge of aggravated assault and another charge of assault on a family member by strangulation.
Mario Reyes Jr., 42, of Killeen on a count of sexual assault, another count of indecency with a child and another count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Reyes was charged as a repeat offender.
