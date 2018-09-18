September has been a wetter than normal month for Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service.
Rainfall totals to date have reached just over 4 inches for the month, compared to less than an inch and a half by this time last September.
The rest of the week poses only a slight possibility of rainfall, with highs in the low 90s and upper 80s. Rain chances return later in the week with a 60 percent chance Friday.
The recent rain brought needed moisture but unwelcome visitors — an influx of mosquitoes.
Texas is home to more than 80 different species of mosquitoes.
The mosquitoes found in Central Texas are generally of the Aedes aegypti variety, also known as the “yellow fever mosquito.”
They have the potential to carry diseases such as the West Nile virus and the Zika virus, and of course, yellow fever.
The Bell County Public Health District said there have been no confirmed cases of these diseases reported in the area this year.
Residents of Southern California are currently being bombarded by swarms of a new species of Aedes mosquitoes, the Aedes notoscriptus, one of three non-native species that have been found in California in the past seven years.
This new species is native to Australia, and seems to be more aggressive than others, leaving painful bites that develop into welts and rashes, according to the California Department of Public Health.
While many mosquitoes from the Aedes genus are found in Texas, the notoscriptus is not one of them.
Central Texans should try to avoid its mosquitoes by following some tips from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The department recommends removing any standing water from around your house at least once a week. This includes any water or debris that may be in gutters, trash cans, planters or any other container that may hold water, as well as containers inside the home, such as vases or pet’s water bowls. It is also recommended to keep windows and doors closed after extended periods of rain, and to wear long-sleeved clothing when doing yard work.
For more information about staying protected from mosquitoes and related viruses, go to www.texaszika.org.
