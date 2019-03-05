The monthly meeting for the District 1 advisory committee board is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday. The meeting will be held at Bloom Coffee Roasters, 2300 E. Rancier Ave., Suite 104.
The event's guest will be Sandra Minor, executive director of the AYADD Outreach Center.
Shirley Fleming, the city councilwoman for District 1, hosts the meetings monthly on the second Monday of the month.
