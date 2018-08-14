Killeen Police Department investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy report before deciding whether to close an investigation into a Killeen baby's death.
Eight-month-old Jayse Robinson died on July 16 at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights after being in the care of a babysitter.
"The death investigation involving the infant is pending the results from the medical examiner and no charges have been filed at this time," said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, on Wednesday. "The case is still an active open investigation and details of the case will not be released."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.