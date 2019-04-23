Killeen Independent School District officials Tuesday night provided board members with an update on the progress of school construction projects, including both those within the voter-approved $426 million bond program and outside of the program.
Construction of the new school that will consolidate Pershing Park and Sugar Loaf Elementary has gone out for bids, which will be opened on April 25. The $40 million school is set to open in the fall of 2021.
The district will also open construction bids on the new school to consolidate Clifton Park and Bellaire Elementary on April 25. Construction of the $40 million school will start May 15. The school will open in the fall of 2021.
A new school that will consolidate East Ward and West Ward Elementary will also open in the fall of 2021. Construction of that $48 million school is expected to begin June 12.
Killeen ISD will start building its $147 million, 450,000-square-foot High School No. 6 in November. It is expected to open in the fall of 2022.
The $89 million renovation of Killeen High School, which includes a new academic space and other facilities, is expected to be completed for the fall of 2022.
Adam Rich, executive director for facilities services, said district-wide safety and security upgrades, which voters approved in the bond program, will likely be complete September 2020.
Adjustments to campus shade structures could push the $4.25 million project over budget, according to Rich. Timelines of completion for safety and security upgrades are fluid, Rich said, as there are many moving parts to the project.
“This project is unique, so we’re really trying to pin down how we’re going to figure out scheduling,” Rich said. “If anything comes over budget, it’s this project.”
The new Maude Moore Wood Elementary is expected to be completed June 28 and will open in August.
The $54 million Middle School No. 14 has had an approximate two-month delay because of rain but is anticipated to open on time in the fall of 2020.
