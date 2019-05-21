Police on Tuesday said two people hit by a vehicle in Harker Heights on Monday are still recovering.
The accident took place on the 700 block of Prospector Trail at 10:42 a.m.
Both of the pedestrians that were struck by the vehicle are still at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Temple, said Lt. Stephen Miller with Harker Heights Police Department.
"One female has several fractures in her hip and will need surgery, a broken toe and road rash. The other female that was (airlifted) has a concussion, a brain bleed, and road rash all over her body." He said in an email to the Killeen Daily Herald.
