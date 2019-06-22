The hearing for the owners of Spark of Life Kitten Foster & Rescue at the Killeen Municipal Court has been canceled.
The hearing was originally scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday. Hilary Shine, executive director of communications for the city of Killeen, broke the news to the Herald this morning.
The Humane Society of the United States conducted a large-scale rescue of approximately 200 animals — mostly cats — at the home of Deborah and Richard Sweat on June 14. Along with those that were rescued, the Humane Society discovered approximately 40 more dead animals in a freezer at Spark of Life, which was operating out of the Sweats' house in the 3600 block of Fox Glove Lane. The Humane Society took the rescued animals to an undisclosed location where they have been receiving care.
Shine said Friday that the hearing was to determine disposition or return of animals not already surrendered by the the Sweats. Some of those animals taken from the house were the personal pets of the owners, Shine said.
"The hearing has been canceled following an agreement with the Sweats late yesterday for placement of their personal pets," Shine said via email this morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.