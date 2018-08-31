9:56 a.m.
The left lane is now open while the center and right lanes are still closed for cleanup, expect delays and an alternate route is still advised.
Southbound lanes have reopened and traffic is moving again on those lanes between Temple and Belton. Northbound lanes are still closed. Alternate routes still advised for northbound traffic. Please drive carefully near incident area.
9:15 a.m. update:
Suggested route northbound on I-35 at Belton:
Exit 292 to Loop 121; turn left and drive 5 miles to FM 439; turn right and drive 0.75 miles to SH 317; turn left and drive 5.75 miles to SH 36; turn right and drive 3.75 miles to Loop 363; turn left and drive 4 miles to I-35.
Suggest route southbound on I-35 at Belton:
Exit 304 to Loop 363; turn right and drive 4 miles to SH 36; turn right and drive 3.75 miles to SH 317; turn left and drive 5.75 miles to FM 439; turn right and drive 0.75 miles to Loop 121; turn left and drive 5 miles to I-35.
Interstate 35 in Belton was shut down due to a vehicle fire early Friday morning.
Both mainlanes were shut down at 4 a.m. as the fire popped loudly and sent flames up high into the air, drawing spectators even in the early morning hours.
The fire was more severe on the northbound lane, but the southbound traffic was also rerouted as flames caught grass along the road on fire.
As of about 8 a.m. Friday morning Sixth Avenue headed east was backed up almost to Birdwell Street.
The backup was in both directions, according to Central Texas Interstate 35 Traffic Alerts and jams were expected to last until close to 10 a.m. Traffic was being diverted to the northbound frontage road.
Alternate routes should be taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.